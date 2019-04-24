Perilous business transfers

Legal Column

by Curry Andrews

Recently, I met with a man who was having some trouble with a business transfer. He’d sold his business to a trusted friend who wasn’t making payments anymore. I asked him for his sale documents, and he handed me a single piece of paper. “Where’s the rest of it?” I asked. “That’s it,” he responded pointing to the page in my hand. The business was worth around two million dollars, and it was now too late to fix a lot of issues that could have been headed off when the transaction took place….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!