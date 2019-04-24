Dam repair slated for fall of 2020

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Bureau of Reclamation is planning a repair of the American Falls Dam in the fall of 2020. Construction is also planned to take place the fall of 2021.

The most noticeable repairs include repairs to the downstream dam face and the spillway. While the dam structure is reliable, the outside layers have experienced some cracking and damage in the 40 years since it was installed, Nicole Carson with the bureau said.

“The dam is sound, but the top six inch layer is starting to spall and swell,” Carson said.

Carson spoke…

