Lester Miller passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Lester was the 11th of 13 children born to Ancil and Wilma Miller on May 28, 1938.

He worked on the family farm until he graduated from American Falls High School. After that he moved to Riverside, CA, to work and spend time with extended family.

When he returned, he met and married Jean – and they had four children: Cindy Licause, Barbara (Tracy) Hoadley, Walter (Marilee) Miller and Cathy (Travis) Kingsbury. From his later marriage he had his stepchildren, Charlotte (Mike) Pease and Barney Simpkins.

He enjoyed daily coffee while keeping up on current events, hunting, playing pool, and spending time with his family, especially his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. And did we mention that he liked coffee?

He is survived by: three brothers, Vernon (Elaine) Miller, Floyd (Renee) Miller, Charlie (Bonadene) Miller; five sisters, Betty Miller, Lois March, Remo (Ray) Walker, Martha Munson, Laura Mae (Blaine) Kendall; four children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sisters Fern (Andy) Workman, Norene (Bill) Styers, brothers Earl (Evelyn) Miller, Lloyd Miller, sister-in-law Darlene Miller and brothers-in-law Henry Miller and Jerry Munson. In addition, several nieces and nephews and one great-grandson.

Viewing was at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls, ID, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, and then again from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday. May 1, with graveside services following at 10:30 at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.