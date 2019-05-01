Shooting machines are well used

To the Aberdeen Tiger Booster Club donors and the Aberdeen community in general,

I just wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to all those good, generous individuals and businesses who contribute to the Aberdeen Tiger Booster Club and to all of the good people in our community who are so quick to support our kids. This past fall, the booster club was able to purchase two new basketball shooting machines for use by our boys and girls. They’re being well used. These new machines are equipped with technology that allows them to track a player’s shots for each workout, view their percentages by location on the floor, upload those numbers to their mobile phones or tablets, and track those statistics over time. The technology also allows players to go through an unlimited variety of shooting and skill development workouts. These machines have been making a difference in the training of our young athletes.

We received the machines in October of last year. In the time since, 60,832 shots have been taken, recorded, and uploaded to a boy’s or girl’s individual account as well as to the team account that player belongs to. These shots are in addition to the thousands taken on these machines, in a team practice setting, that aren’t saved to a particular account.

These machines allow the coaches to chart a player’s progress over time, identify areas of strength and weakness, and help each individual see their improvement. They’ve been such a wonderful asset to the boys and girls basketball programs in our district. I just want to let everyone know how grateful we are for them and that they have been and will continue to be put to great use by the kids in our basketball programs.

I also want to thank the school district, particularly Principal Pincock, Gary Krehbiel, Troy Reynolds and the rest of the maintenance staff for allowing us to store the machines on site at the high school and for their willingness to help in any way needed. Everyone within the district has been very helpful and supportive.

Thank you so much,

Ryan Wahlen

AHS Girls Basketball Coach

Read more opinion in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!