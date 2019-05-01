Press Top News

County completes buying courthouse block

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Power County now owns the entire block where the Power County Courthouse sits in American Falls.

The county recently purchased a home at 440 Gifford St., which was the last remaining property not owned by the county.

Buying property on the block has been a long-standing practice of the county commissioners. Commissioner Ron Funk, who has been on the commission the longest, said the practice dates back to before he was a county commissioner. He became a county commissioner 13 years ago….

