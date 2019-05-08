Theresa M. Simms, 89

Theresa M. Simms was born to Alosis and Mary Rausch on June 18, 1929. She worked as a surgical nurse at the Power County Hospital for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Bobbi C. Simms; her son, Lynn Simms; a granddaughter, Adrianna (Simms) Nelson; a great-grandson, Derik Lehman; five sisters; two brothers; and eight step-brothers.

She is survived by: her daughter, Karen (Jim) Lehman and family; Mike (Oralia) Simms and family; the family of late Lynn Simms; and sister, Clara Tuerlay.

Visitation was 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Davis-Rose Mortuary. Graveside service was at 2 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.