Glen R. Cox, an 87-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., with Bishop Eric Page officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland.