FFA thanks donors, volunteers for support

To the editor,

The American Falls FFA thanks the community for their amazing support of our 2019 FFA Donkey Basketball Event. With the collective efforts of our generous community and over 50 volunteers, we were able to raise over $19,000 for our local FFA alumni scholarship fund. These scholarships will be awarded to our FFA graduating seniors in their pursuit of higher education.

We are truly grateful to our community in helping make this possible. In particular, we extend a heartfelt thank you to the following volunteers who greatly contributed to the success of our Donkey Basketball Event: Marc Beitia, Daniel Heikkila, Courtney Knickrehm, Marc and Susan Chipps, Dustin and Honi Allen, Jeff and Dennise Burgemeister, Kristine Burgemeister, Gina Breding, Mike and Melissa Henesh, Lisa and Daisha Leyshon, Frances Beitia, Tammy Ramsey, Lucy Murillo, and also a special thank you to our announcer Kael Koompin.

We also express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our more than 104 donors and buyers that helped make this fundraiser event a great success: Dan Heikkila; Diamond K Farms; Baylor Morgan; Ben Valpey; Brett and Lisa Leyshon; Brianna Koompin; Brittni Jones; Di Jones; Dustin, Honi and Shanice Allen; Gina Breding; Jason Williams; Jeff and Dennise Burgemeister; Jerrod Whitnah; John Blair; John Medema; Kevin and Kristine Burgemeister; Kevin and Tammy Ramsey; Kryst Krein; Kwin Koompin; LaDawn and Mike Phillips; Lance Funk; Lori Marshall; Lydia Whitnah; Marc and Sally Betia; Marc and Susan Chipps; Marria Gabriel; Mike and Melissa Henesh; Missael Brambila; Odin Stone; Patty Porath; Paul Laggis; Paula Nelson; Randy Jones; Reginald Jackson; Richelle Heldwein; Ron Stilwell; Sarah Nulph; Travis and Alissa Mills; Tressa Miller; and Jordan Kress.

Sincerely,

American Falls High School FFA