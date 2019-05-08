Aberdeen hosts gala Thursday, May 9

Carina Cardona will receive mayors
scholarship
Aberdeen High School student Carina Cardona will receive one of the Bingham County Mayors Scholarships that will be awarded at the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala on Thursday, May 9, at the Aberdeen High School Performing Arts Center, 526 West Fremont in Aberdeen.
Everyone is…
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!