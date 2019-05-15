Thanks to all who helped make the gala a success

To the editor,

On May 9, Bingham County had its fifth annual Mayoral Scholarship with the City of Aberdeen as the host city. This scholarship program is largely funded via generous private and business contributions, along with Idaho State University and the College of Eastern Idaho. The scholarships are awarded solely to Bingham County high school seniors and range from $500 to $2,000. This year there were 30 mayoral scholarships with an additional 17 scholarships from ISU and CEI; quite a few awardees receiving scholarships from both areas, so in total, approximately $46,000 was awarded.

Aberdeen, as host city, was able to showcase the new Wayne Millett Theatre and this year’s theme was “Viva la Vida” (Celebration of Life). We truly appreciated ISU President Kevin Satterlee’s presence and the many staff members from ISU, as well as all of the Bingham County mayors, Fort Hall and other business representatives.

The gala’s success was entirely possible due to the coordination and hard work of Jessica Lopez, Linda Cardona, Yvonne Lyman, along with the rest of the city staff and many others too numerous to name. I am humbled by all of the Aberdeen businesses that were monetarily supportive of the city’s efforts to host this event. This helped tremendously in putting this gala on without cutting corners. A very special thanks to Jane Ward and the Aberdeen School District for allowing us to use the new theatre. A special thanks to the Danza Azteca Dancers for their wonderful performance and sharing of the Aztec and hispanic cultures.

With many thanks and appreciation,

Larry Barrett

City of Aberdeen Mayor

