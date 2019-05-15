Eastern P.C. Fire District considers options after Chubbuck unexpectedly drops contract

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Chubbuck Fire Department unexpectedly dropped the contract to provide fire services to eastern Power County. The department recently told the Eastern Power County Fire District it would not renew the contract after the contract is up in September.

The fire district is now looking at contracting fire services with the Fort Hall Fire Department.

Eastern Power County Fire District board member Mike Taylor said Chubbuck…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!