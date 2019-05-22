Floyd Miller

Floyd John Miller of American Falls, ID, a soft spoken, kind, powerful man, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home.

Floyd was born in Neeley, ID, on Jan. 16, 1933 to Wilma and Ancil Miller. He was one of 13 children. He grew up in the American Falls, Rockland and Aberdeen areas. He married Renee Ferguson in Elko, NV, Sept. 24, 1951.

He is survived by: his wife, Renee; his children, Leeanna (Gordon) Nielson of Philomath, OR, Deb Miller of Logan, UT, Vincent Miller of American Falls, and Lisa (Jim) Workman of Pocatello, ID.

He was preceded in death by: his parents Wilma and Ancil; his sisters, Fern and Noreen; his brothers, Earl, Lloyd (his twin) and Lester; his son Richard; numerous nieces and nephews and a great-grandson.

Floyd leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Thursday, May 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at the American Falls Community Church, 745 Bennett Avenue, American Falls. Interment will follow at the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.