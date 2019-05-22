Ralph J. Mitchell, 81, of American Falls, and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello, ID, from complications of diabetes.

Ralph is survived by his brothers, Charles E. Mitchell (Pasco, WA) and Raymond L. Mitchell (Hagerman, ID). Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph J. Mitchell and Shirley J. Mitchell, and his sister, Margaret A. Mitchell Edwards.

Ralph was born on April 15, 1938 In Ketchum, ID, and moved to Shoshone with the family in 1943. Ralph started a long career with the Idaho Department of Transportation soon after his graduation from Shoshone High School in 1957. He eventually transferred to American Falls and retired from IDT there in 2001.

Ralph was always there for a person in need and never asked for anything in return. He loved the outdoors and spent most of his time hunting and fishing, looking for arrowheads, and metal detecting for old coins. He was also an avid bowler, loved bingo, and as most of his friends knew, a party was not a party until Ralph got there.

During his working career Ralph also served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve attached to the Pocatello Unit and was honorably discharged in 1964.

Services for Ralph were held at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone, Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m., under the direction of Davis-Rose Mortuary, American Falls, ID. Friends visited family members one half hour before service. Final interment followed at the Shoshone Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans or the Shoshone Senior Center. Condolences may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.