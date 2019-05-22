What in the world has happened to our society?

Concepts

by VaLonna Wardell

Confusion ensues the daily news. Murder, chaos, turmoil–ugly stuff. What used to be right is now wrong, what used to be wrong is now right. Where there was no middle ground is now askew. What we knew as moral right is now condemned and will receive flack and attack. It’s all quite alarming!

They say political correctness must rule. There’s political left wing and political right wing, and nary a feather of either wing ventures over the dividing line of political view for the benefit of the country.

Police are armed like militia. Citizens are armed and dangerous, some for good and some for bad. Oh, but I forgot, in today’s world good and bad are so crosswise with each other that how can a judgment be made? If we judge anything, we are immediately under attack for being prejudice, intolerant, racist, discriminating, hateful, etc.

That’s the view of what I see and hear on the news stations, but thankfully, I haven’t heard about much of this happening so far in our town, and hope I never do.

The bottom line is the truth–and there is truth. God is good and truth. There is also Satan who is bad and evil. All the turmoil and confusion we are experiencing here and around the world is the product of evil as Satan fights to win his battle for power and destruction, but he will not win.

Revelation 20:10 says, “Then the devil, who had deceived them, was thrown into the fiery lake of burning sulfur, joining the beast and the false prophet. There they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.”

Those who believe this can rejoice and be comforted that there is a good and a bad that will ultimately be revealed through the Almighty’s final judgment.

In the meantime, it’s my hope and prayer that people will work to get along and respect each other, but, at the same time, we cannot surrender our moral principles, values, and righteous ethics unto the unrighteous lest we all perish.