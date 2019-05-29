Thanks to you who supported us

To the editor,
The Aberdeen High School volleyball coaches and players thank Beck Embroidery, Corbridge Oil, Wallace Drug, Ace Hardware, Foster Farms, Amalgamated Sugar and Bair Irrigation for their donations supporting the Aberdeen volleyball teams. Without your support the 4×4 women’s volleyball tournament would not have been possible.
AHS coaches
Read more opinion in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!