Published in The Aberdeen Times and The Power County Press June 5, 12, 2019. A public sale will be held at MCM Storages, 480 Johnson St., Am. Falls, ID, at 10:00 a.m. on 6-15-2019. All contents of unit #33, consisting of furniture and miscellaneous household items, will be sold to the highest bidder. The last known renter of this unit was Javier Trujillo, 3938 W. Carter Rd., Phoenix, AZ. Call Cheryl at 208-709-2557 for more info.

