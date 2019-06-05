A.F. Housing Authority Notice of Public Hearing

In as much as the Housing Authority of the City of American Falls endeavors to carry out Federal Laws and Regulations in the administration of the Public Housing program, the Housing Authority has prepared its revised Five Year (2019-2023) Capital Project Plan. Copies of the plan may be picked up at the Housing Authority during office hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Any and all comments can be made to the Housing Authority office located at 290 Tyhee, American Falls, Idaho 83211, or in writing to Bruce Hauber, Executive Director, 290 Tyhee Ave., American Falls, Idaho 83211, or call 208-226-5262, prior to the public hearing on June 11 at 12:00 p.m. Equal Housing Opportunity