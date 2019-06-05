Charles “Sonny” Hance, 77, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Sonny was born Dec. 22, 1941 in Mesa, AZ, to Jack and Lavada (Mathews) Hance. On Aug. 5, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart Patsy Fields in Shafter, CA. At 17 years of age he entered the Marine Corps serving his country in Vietnam. Sonny was an ironworker in California and Idaho until his retirement in 1991. He worked as a foreman on several large freeway construction projects in southern California and the American Falls dam project in 1976. He was employed as a general foreman prior to retiring.

Sonny’s favorite family celebrations were his spectacular Fourth of July firework displays where he celebrated his country and family. He was known for his colorful storytelling and his funny sense of humor. He created many wonderful memories with his family, including family poker games, camping, fishing and his “no rules” policy when camping with his grandchildren. He enjoyed printing photos of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren which were displayed throughout his home. Sonny loved being with his family and was proud of his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Fields Hance; four children, DeLynn Bute of Nampa, Anita and Mark Heaney of Pocatello, Jennifer and Brian Kendall of Aberdeen and Michell Hance of Hailey; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Brantley Ray Kendall, parents, sisters Pauline and Sue, and numerous beloved family members.

A celebration of Sonny’s life will be held at a later date in June for family and friends.