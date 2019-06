Dell Davis, 95, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Her visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho St. American Falls, ID. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

