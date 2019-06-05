Triathlon help

To the editor,

Aberdeen Middle School thanks the many volunteers that helped with our annual Triathlon and Field Day events that were held Thursday, May 23. These are big events that we couldn’t pull off without the support of our parents and community volunteers. A special thank you to Melanie Beck who organized our volunteers. We also give a big thank you to the Aberdeen Police Department who helped with traffic during the triathlon. The students had a great and safe day!

Natalie Lewis

Aberdeen Middle School

