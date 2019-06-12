Betty Jean Ruff, 78, of American Falls passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Pocatello, ID, surrounded by her family.

She was born to Edith and Gerald Walters on May 9, 1941 in Eldora, IA. She moved to Aberdeen, ID, when she was a young girl, where she grew up with her four younger brothers. While in Aberdeen she met the love of her life, Sherman “Roy” Ruff and they were married on March 31, 1961. Together they had three children: Douglas, Pamela, and Russell.

Betty had a full and beautiful life. She farmed with Roy in the Aberdeen/American Falls area for over 50 years. After she raised her three children, she started The Flower Basket in American Falls. She was active in the church choir and enjoyed volunteering. Betty may be most well known for her famous chocolate chip cookies and rolls. She loved nothing more than serving her family and friends around her kitchen table. She even wrote a cookbook with all her favorite recipes.

Betty loved traveling the world with Roy, and especially enjoyed visiting her brothers. Recently, Betty and Roy enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona, but always made sure to be home during the farming season. Despite the many stunning places she traveled to, she most loved being home in her kitchen, surrounded by her family and friends.

Betty embodied the woman described in Proverbs and we will be forever grateful that God allowed us to call her ours. She was: “An excellent woman, who is he who can find her? Her value is more precious than jewels and her worth is far above rubies or pearls” (Proverbs 31:10).

Betty’s greatest legacy is her family, and her impact will live on through them. Betty is preceded in death by her father, Gerald; and her brother, David. She is survived by her husband, Roy; her mother, Edith; her brothers, Ron (Randall), Larry (Barb), Kirk (Loretta); her children, Doug (Jenny), Pam (Allen), Russell (Kim); her grandchildren, Kassi (Herbert), Tyson (Lisa), Amy (Frank), Marcus (Kylie), Tanner, Anna, Wyatt (Brittany), Rylee, Cody (Kyllie), Austin; her great-grandchildren, Wesley, Finn, Sydney; and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday, June 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in American Falls. If you would like, donations could be made to the wheelchair foundation or to a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.