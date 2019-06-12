Concepts

by VaLonna Wardell

Our nation has recently commemorated Memorial Day to remember and honor our military personnel who died while fighting to protect our country while serving in the U. S. Armed Forces. Coming up on June 14 is Flag Day which commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States by resolution of the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.

What condition is your patriotism in? Do these events stir up your love and pride for country? There are forces at work against these honorable commemorations and ideals. Our precious country is in crisis of losing its patriotism and moral values, so, as we look forward also to the 4th of July celebration, let’s take a look at what it stands for: Independence Day is a federal holiday commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 7, 1776. The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American Colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain and were now united, free, and independent states.

The portion of the Declaration of Independence reads, “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. – That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, – that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.

Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former systems of government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over these states.”

Great sacrifice, long suffering, and loss of life, hand-in-hand with great courage and valiance, perseverance for the betterment of life, strength of moral character, and dedication to righteousness and God, has been made by those who love and protect this country so that we can enjoy the blessings of “united, free, and independent states.” It is incumbent upon every person enjoying these liberties to do their part in protecting and preserving them for our current and future generations.

The American’s Creed was written by William Tyler Page and accepted by the U. S. House of Representatives April 3, 1918.

“I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed, a democracy in a republic, a sovereign nation of many sovereign states; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.

I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies.”

The Star Spangled Banner bears a powerful message when you read and meditate on it’s words: “O say, can you see, by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming, whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight, o’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming? And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. O say does that star-spangled banner yet waive o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

O thus be it ever, when freemen shall stand between their loved homes and the war’s desolation! Blest with victory and peace, may the heaven-rescued land praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation! Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just; and this be our motto: “In God is our trust!” and the star-spangled banner in triumph shall waive o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”