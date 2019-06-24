Proposed change of water rights

Published in The Power County Press June 26, July 3, 2019.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT

TRANSFER NO. 83358

FALLS IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 310 VALDEZ ST, AMERICAN FALLS, ID 83211; has filed Application No. 83358 for changes to the following water rights within POWER County(s): Right No(s). 29-11168, 29-2288, 29-2306; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see www.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/wr/QueryNewTransfers/QueryNewTransfers.aspx. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows: add points of diversion. The points of diversion will be in SWSENW Sec 11 T7S R31E (existing), SWSWNE Sec 36 T6S R31E (existing), and NESE Sec 13 T7S R31E (new) for 5.38 cfs from ground water. The place of use remains the same.

TRANSFER NO. 83356

FALLS IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 310 VALDEZ ST, AMERICAN FALLS, ID 83211; has filed Application No. 83356 for changes to the following water rights within POWER County(s): Right No(s). 29-11169, 29-2341; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see www.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/wr/QueryNewTransfers/QueryNewTransfers.aspx. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows: add point of diversion. The points of diversion will be in NWSESW Sec 32 T7S R31E (existing) and SENE Sec 13 T8S R30E (new) for 2.59 cfs from ground water. The new well will be limited to 2 cfs. The place of use remains the same.

TRANSFER NO. 83357

FALLS IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 310 VALDEZ ST, AMERICAN FALLS, ID 83211; has filed Application No. 83357 for changes to the following water rights within POWER County(s): Right No(s). 29-13426, 29-13427; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see www.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/wr/QueryNewTransfers/QueryNewTransfers.aspx. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows: add points of diversion. The points of diversion will be in NWSWSE Sec 36 T6S R31E (existing), SENE Sec 28 T8S R30E (existing), and SWSW Sec 22 T7S R31E (new) for 2.75 cfs from ground water. The place of use remains the same.

For additional information concerning the property location, contact Eastern Region office at (208) 525-7161. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code Sec. 42-222.

Any protest against the proposed change must be filed with the Department of Water Resources, Eastern Region, 900 N SKYLINE DR STE A, IDAHO FALLS ID 83402-1718 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before July 15, 2019. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

GARY SPACKMAN, Director

Published on June 26 and July 3, 2019

