Published in The Power County Press June 26, July 3, 10, 2019.

Curry D. Andrews, Attorney at Law

Idaho State Bar No. 9315

ESTATE PROTECTION & PLANNING, PLLC

202 Idaho Street, American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

Facsimile: (208) 226-5255

curryandrews@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV39-19-0128

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HELEN L. WALL, (AKA HELEN LYNNE HARMS WALL), Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedents’ estates. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED: 5-21-19

DEANNA RATZLAFF

PO BOX 566

MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN 56159

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 21 day of May, 2019.

Karen M. Bargen

Notary Public – Minnesota

My Commission Expires Jan. 31, 2020

