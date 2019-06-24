Published in The Power County Press June 26, July 3, 10, 2019.
Curry D. Andrews, Attorney at Law
Idaho State Bar No. 9315
ESTATE PROTECTION & PLANNING, PLLC
202 Idaho Street, American Falls, ID 83211
Telephone: (208) 226-5138
Facsimile: (208) 226-5255
curryandrews@gmail.com
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
MAGISTRATE DIVISION
Case No. CV39-19-0128
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(I.C. 15-3-801)
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HELEN L. WALL, (AKA HELEN LYNNE HARMS WALL), Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedents’ estates. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED: 5-21-19
DEANNA RATZLAFF
PO BOX 566
MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN 56159
Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 21 day of May, 2019.
Karen M. Bargen
Notary Public – Minnesota
My Commission Expires Jan. 31, 2020
