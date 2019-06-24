Published in The Power County Press June 26, July 3, 10, 2019.

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV-2018-287 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DARRELL MARVIN WESENBERG, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer M. Karls has been appointed Personal Representative of the legal Estate of DARRELL M. WESENBERG. All persons having claims against the Decedent or his Estate are required to present their claims to the Personal Representative and the Court within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice. A failure to timely present a claim may result in the claim being forever barred. Claims must be presented in the form required by Idaho Code § 15-3-804, timely delivered to the Personal Representative c/o Law Office of Jeremy D. Brown, P.O. Box 578, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221, and, also timely filed with the Clerk of the Court, 543 Bannock, American Falls, Idaho 83211. Dated: June 21, 2019, Published June 26, July 3, 10, 2019.

