Complaint and demand for jury trial

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWERCase No.: CV39-19-0087COMPLAINT AND DEMAND FOR JURY TRIALCATEGORY: AAFEE: $221.00Naftz, Robert C.MARCELLA RUIZ, Plaintiff,vs.ANA CABRERA, an individual; JOSUE CABRERA, an individual; JOHN DOES 1-5; and JOHN DOE CORPORATIONS 1-5, Defendants.COMES NOW the above –named Plaintiff, by and through counsel Patrick D. Brown of the firm Patrick D. Brown, P.C., and for causes of actions against the Defendants states and alleges as follows:PARTIES, JURISDICTION & VENUE1. Now and at all relevant times, Plaintiff Marcella Ruiz has been an individual residing in Power County, Idaho.2. Now and at all relevant times to Plaintiff’s knowledge and belief’s, Defendant Ana Cabrera has been an individual residing in Power County, Idaho at 606 Hillcrest Avenue in American Falls.3. Now and at all relevant times to Plaintiff’s knowledge and belief’s, Defendant Josue Cabrera has been an individual residing in Power County, Idaho at 606 Hillcrest Avenue in American Falls.4. Now and at all relevant times, Defendants John Does 1 through 5 and John Doe Corporations 1 through 5 are individuals and/or entities who true identities are not currently known to Plaintiff and who are agents, associates, principals, or other lines affiliated with the named Defendants and are liable to Plaintiff, for the acts and omissions involved in this case. Their identities will be provided as they become known to Plaintiff.5. The acts and omissions giving rise to the causes of action alleged occurred in Power County, Idaho.6. The amount in controversy exceeds the minimal jurisdictional requirements of this court.GENERAL ALLEGATIONS & NEGLIGENCE CLAIMS7. On May 5, 2017, Plaintiff Marcella Ruiz was driving a Dodge Caravan. She was traveling southbound on South Frontage Road in Power County, Idaho.8. At the same time, Defendant Ana Cabrera was driving BMW 325 owned by Defendant Josue Cabrera. She was pulling out of the high school parking lot approaching a stop sign located in the high school parking lot.9. Defendant Cabrera did not stop fully, did not look and see oncoming traffic including Ruiz’s van, continued to go through the stop sign without yielding to Ruiz’s van, and collided into it.10. Defendant Ana Cabrera failed to reasonably look and see and yield to the Ruiz vehicle which had the right-of-way, and collided with Ruiz’s vehicle.11. Defendant Ana Cabrera had reasonable time and opportunity to avoid the collision. She chose not to yield or brake soon enough to avoid the collision.12. The collision was caused by the negligent and negligent per se conduct of Defendant Ana Cabrera, (and or some yet undisclosed failure of the vehicle she was driving which was owned by Defendant Josue Cabrera) including but not limited to that of being an inattentive driver, failing to look and see, failing to yield, failing to look or see the other vehicle, following too closely, all as is required by statute, and/or otherwise failing to proceed with reasonable care for the safety of Plaintiff and others similarly situated.13. The limitations of awards for noneconomic damages, under I.C. §6-1603 do not apply to the causes of action alleged in this Complaint because they arise out of Defendant Ana Cabrera’s willful or reckless misconduct.14. As a direct and proximate result of the collision and the negligent, reckless, and/or willful conduct of Defendant Ana Cabrera, and/or Defendant Josue Cabrera, Plaintiff sustained property damages and serious and permanent injuries, including but not limited to injuries to the right ankle.15. As a direct and proximate result of the negligent, reckless, and/or willful conduct of Defendant Ana Cabrera and Defendant Josue Cabrera, Plaintiff has incurred or expects to incur the following damages: property damage, past medical expenses, future medical expenses, past economic loss, including but not limited to lost income, future economic impairment, ongoing pain, suffering, lost enjoyment of life and other general and special damages for her injuries in sums as will be shown by evidence at trial.16. As a further direct and proximate result of the negligent, reckless, and/or willful conduct of the Defendants, Plaintiff has been required to employ the law firm of Patrick D. Brown, P.C.17. Defendant Cabrera has unreasonably denied responsibility for Plaintiff’s injuries. Plaintiff is entitled to recover attorney fees and costs from this and other Defendants, including without limitation under I.C. 12-120, 12-121, 12-123, I.R.C.P. 11, and 54, and other applicable statutes and rules.PRAYER FOR RELIEF WHEREFORE, Plaintiff prays for judgment against the Defendants as follows:A. For special damages for property damage, past and future medical expenses, past economic loss, and future economic impairment in such sums as will be shown by evidence at trial;B. For general damages for pain, suffering, disability, disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life, and other general damages in such sums as will be shown by evidence at trial;C. For interest accrued on medical expenses and other liquidated or reasonable ascertainable amounts of damages, including in-home care, at the legal rate under Idaho Code §28-22-104;D. For reasonable litigation costs and attorney fees as provided by Idaho law, including Idaho Codes §12-120 and §12-23; andE. For such other relief as the Court deems just and equitable.DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL Plaintiff, pursuant to I.R.C.P. 38, demands trial by a jury on all issues, claims and defenses so triable, pursuant to the constitutions and laws of the United States and the State of Idaho. Dated this 2nd of April, 2019.Patrick D. Brown