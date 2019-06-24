Published in The Power County Press June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2019.Patrick D. Brown, ISB #4413Patrick D. Brown, P.C.516 Hansen Street EastP.O. Box 125Twin Falls, ID 83303Telephone: (208) 733-5004Email: pat@pblaw.coAttorney for PlaintiffIN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWERCase No.: CV39-19-0087SUMMONSNaftz, Robert C.MARCELLA RUIZ, Plaintiff,vs.ANA CABRERA, an individual; JOSUE CABRERA, an individual; JOHN DOES 1-5; and JOHN DOE CORPORATIONS 1-5, Defendants.NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PLAINTIFF. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. TO: Ana Cabrera 606 Hillcrest Avenue American Falls, ID 83211 You are hereby notified that in order to defend this lawsuit, an appropriate written response must be filed with the above designated court within 20 days after service of this Summons on you. If you fail to so respond, the court may enter judgment against you as demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint. A copy of the Complaint is served with this Summons. If you wish to seek the advice or representation by an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected. An appropriate written response requires compliance with Rule 10(a)(1) and other Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure and shall also include:1. The title and number of this case.2. If your response is an Answer to the Complaint, it must contain admissions or denials of the separate allegations of the Complaint and other defenses you may claim.3. Your signature, mailing address and telephone number, or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney.4. Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to Plaintiff’s attorney, as designated above. To determine whether you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the Clerk of the above-named court. Dated this 2nd of April, 2019.CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURTM. Rupp Deputy Clerk

