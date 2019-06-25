Thanks from the Tiede family

We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support during our time of sadness with the passing of a son and a husband, Gary Tiede. A mere thank you doesn’t seem to be enough to express our humbled and grateful appreciation shown to us for all of the food, flowers, cards, prayers, phone calls and visits that we have been blessed with. Many people have warmed our hearts, including Mark and Matt Rose, Pastors Nate Hanson and Patrick Jones, Heritage Home Health and Hospice, family members and our Lord Jesus Christ. How do people make it through life without friends and family? God Bless Everyone! Irene and Debbie Tiede

