Sept. 22, 1978 – June 16, 2019

Carrie D. Marvin joined her parents in Heaven unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID

Carrie loved the outdoors and spending time with her family and friends and loving on her grandbabies Jaxson and Daisy.

She leaves behind her husband, love of her life Alex Clark; son Tristan (Shynia) Marvin; grandchildren Jaxson and Daisy, all of Twin Falls; nieces, nephew and a large loving family, along with many friends that were more like family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29, at the American Falls Christian Fellowship at 1 p.m., with a luncheon after. Please bring a dish to share.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho/Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.