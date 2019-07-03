Shirley Faye Welch Haigh

Shirley Haigh of Oakley left us on Monday, June 17, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born in Rocky Ford, CO, on Feb. 5, 1944, the fourth of nine children born to Paul R. and Clara Marie Sampson.

She married Frank Newsom in 1965, and with this union two children, Frankie and Kari were born. They later divorced.

She later married Steven E. Welch. They enjoyed water-skiing, camping and gardening as a family. They later divorced.

Mom always enjoyed a good joke or prank and was well known for telling or pulling her own. Later in life she enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.

She worked for various companies in her life including, Mountain Bell, FMC and Lamb Weston.

The joys of her life were her two children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three brothers: Paul (DD) Jr., R. Dale, and Dennis R. Sampson; her children, Frankie (Connie) Welch, Kari (Lance) Armstrong; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and her current husband, Leroy Haigh.

Cremation has taken place and at her request, there will be no services.