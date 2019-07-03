Two men receive Legion certificates

Part of the Aberdeen Daze celebration included two members of the Aberdeen American Legion receiving awards for Outstanding Continuous Membership. Keith Duffin was given an award for 60 years and Bob Knudsen received an award for 50 years as a member of the Legion. The awards were given to them by other members of the Aberdeen American Legion Post 59. Post commander Ron Ellis read a brief summary of their military life. Those summaries are below…

