Personal sacrifice is what makes our community work

Over the years as I have thought about the fourth of July and honoring our country, I’ve thought of those who have made my country and my hometown what it is. In my position here at the paper, I have an overall view of so many contributions that many might not see.

First, I can’t go without thanking those who have made America what it is, and I mean specifically those who have served in the Armed Forces. I was not cut out for that sort of service, and in some ways I regret it. What can I say to someone who would lay down their life for my freedom? There just aren’t words.

Also willing to lay down their lives are our local law enforcement. For much of my time here, I didn’t do much police reporting. However, for about a year, I went and got police reports and went over them with police and sheriff staff. We don’t put half of what our police do in the reports. We don’t put assisting the ambulance, we don’t put about all the calls they receive from those who suffer from mental illness and are paranoid about their surroundings. Our officers are busy in ways that tax them and that we don’t always see.

Along with our police force we have our fire fighters, our EMTs and members of Power County Search and Rescue. Many, if not most, of them are volunteers. They are willing to drop what they are doing to come and help when they can. I know that all of them are in need of volunteers, and if you want to do good in the community, this is one way to do it.

There are many who don’t put their lives at risk, but still give their lives through their time and efforts through this community. Most of us thumb our noses at politicians, but there is a job that needs to be done, and in American Falls and Power County, people step up to do it. This means they are often unpopular. They work long hours with little or no pay to make sure the best job is done.

Some of them are visible, like Mayors Marc Beitia and Eddy Hansen and Commissioners Ron Funk, Delane Anderson and Bill Lasley. All of them have day jobs that pay the bills, but they spend many hours on their elected position as well. Then there are city council members and school board members who are sometimes lightning rods for complaints, but always have a listening ear and try to incorporate the best decisions into the community.

But those aren’t all the elected officials in Power County. Because of the small tax base and the rural nature of Power County, there are a lot of taxing districts that in other areas are part of the responsibilities of city and county governments. All of them must have elected officials on their boards.

So we have a library board, a hospital board, a highway board, a cemetery board. Why do you not see people in these positions on ballots usually? Because no one wants their jobs. They work as volunteers, and make some important decisions in the community, but for the most part are not visible.

There are also the full time elected officials in the county, including the clerk, assessor, treasurer, prosecutor, coroner and sheriff. They have to run every four years to keep their jobs. There are also those who are not elected, but are hired to deal with all our garbage and crap. And by that I mean, people who deal with literal garbage and crap. And then there are government office workers who make sure everything is running smoothly. And mail carriers, don’t forget the mail carriers.

And then there are the teachers. The teachers here in American Falls are really dedicated to making the lives of their students the best possible, and I think we can see their results. And there are librarians, and federal workers, and community centers like SEICAA, the American Falls Housing Authority, the Southeastern Idaho Health Department, all of whom are staffed by people who did not chose their jobs because they wanted to be rich.

And nurses need a special thank you for all that they do as well, especially spending long hours caring for people who cannot care for themselves. And there are counselors who spend a lot of time dealing with emotional problems.

I’ve already listed a few hundred people, but I’m just getting started.

In Power County we have over a dozen religious congregations divided among at least 11 buildings. Some are large and some are small. Yet they play a powerful role in the community, even among those who are not religious. I thank those who serve on church boards and all those pastors, ministers, and bishops who look after the spiritual needs here.

Most of the community events are put on by a handful of groups and then only a handful of people within those groups. The largest event—American Falls Day—is put on by the Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has no employees, and those who run things do so while trying to manage businesses or offices. They do it in hopes that business will increase in American Falls. However, they really do it so the community will be strong, supportive and tight knit.

The largest number of events is run by the American Legion. Right behind them are the Lions Club and the American Falls Rotary Club. These all have a core group of members who have been running fish derbies and Easter egg hunts and Junior Miss programs and essay contests for years.

And then there are those who serve the educational needs of the community, including the American Falls Education Association, the Power of Pride booster club, and Parent/Teacher Organizations.

Are you getting tired yet?

Then there are those who provide arts in the community, like the Little Theatre and Music in the Park and the American Falls Art Guild. AF Impact has invested thousands in the community. And I think American Falls High School seniors have really stretched themselves in their senior projects, and have made this community a better place since the program started.

And there is the sorority Beta Sigma Phi and the Pink Ladies and the hospital foundation and the Friends of the Library and the tree committee and the city historical preservation committee and the county historical preservation committee (and the museum) and the guardianship board and the American Falls Volunteers and the Gerald Fehringer Youth Center and the Power County Senior Center. There is the Willow Bay Food Bank and the food bank at the American Falls Academy who help in tremendous ways.

I’ve probably missed a few. I suspect most of you reading this saw yourself somewhere in this list (you are also the type of people who read the newspaper). I thank you for your time. Some of you others are busy raising your families. Or some are busy running businesses that have profit margins so small they should be closed down, but you want to stay here. Or some have disabilities that keep them from doing as much as they would like to do.

Once in a while I hear complaints that American Falls needs something or another and that someone should step up to work on it. Usually, there is someone stepping up and doing just what those who complain are suggesting, but the complainers aren’t aware of what is going on (another reason to read the newspaper).

If you aren’t on the list yet, well, what are you waiting for? All these people aren’t going to be around forever. Without some new blood, the community we hold dear won’t quite be the same. Go down the list, find one thing to be involved in, and do it.