P.C. Fire District budget notice

Published in the Power County Press, July 10, 17, 2019.

BUDGET NOTICE

EASTERN POWER COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at the residence of Connie Rowland (237-6244), 1254 W. Syphon Rd., Pocatello, Idaho 83204, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, on the proposed 2019/2020 Budget of the Eastern Power County Fire District.

At said hearing, any person may appear and be heard in favor of or opposed to said budget for the 2019/2020 tax year.

A listing of the proposed budget for the 2019/2020 tax year follows:

PROPOSED BUDGET

FOR 2019/2020:

Payment to Fort Hall Fire $98,000

Bonding of Commissioners 400

Dues for Professional

Organizations 2,000

Commissioner Stipends 2,160

Training & Professional

Development 5,000

Legal Notices & Office

Expenses 1,000 Insurance 4,000

Project Grants 17,500

Audit 4,000

Reserve 12,885

TOTAL: $146,945

Dated this 11th day of June, 2019

Michael Taylor,

Secretary/Commissioner Eastern

Power County Fire District

