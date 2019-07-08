P.C. Fire District budget notice

Published in the Power County Press, July 10, 17, 2019.
BUDGET NOTICE
EASTERN POWER COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at the residence of Connie Rowland (237-6244), 1254 W. Syphon Rd., Pocatello, Idaho 83204, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, on the proposed 2019/2020 Budget of the Eastern Power County Fire District.
At said hearing, any person may appear and be heard in favor of or opposed to said budget for the 2019/2020 tax year.
A listing of the proposed budget for the 2019/2020 tax year follows:
PROPOSED BUDGET
FOR 2019/2020:
Payment to Fort Hall Fire $98,000
Bonding of Commissioners 400
Dues for Professional
Organizations 2,000
Commissioner Stipends 2,160
Training & Professional
Development 5,000
Legal Notices & Office
Expenses 1,000 Insurance 4,000
Project Grants 17,500
Audit 4,000
Reserve 12,885
TOTAL: $146,945
Dated this 11th day of June, 2019
Michael Taylor,
Secretary/Commissioner Eastern
Power County Fire District
