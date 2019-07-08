Power County Press Legals

P.C. Fire District budget notice

Published in the Power County Press, July 10, 17, 2019.
BUDGET NOTICE
EASTERN POWER COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at the residence of Connie Rowland (237-6244), 1254 W. Syphon Rd., Pocatello, Idaho 83204, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, on the proposed 2019/2020 Budget of the Eastern Power County Fire District.
At said hearing, any person may appear and be heard in favor of or opposed to said budget for the 2019/2020 tax year.
A listing of the proposed budget for the 2019/2020 tax year follows:
PROPOSED BUDGET
FOR 2019/2020:
Payment to Fort Hall Fire $98,000
Bonding of Commissioners 400
Dues for Professional
Organizations 2,000
Commissioner Stipends 2,160
Training & Professional
Development 5,000
Legal Notices & Office
Expenses 1,000 Insurance 4,000
Project Grants 17,500
Audit 4,000
Reserve 12,885
TOTAL: $146,945
Dated this 11th day of June, 2019
Michael Taylor,
Secretary/Commissioner Eastern
Power County Fire District

 

