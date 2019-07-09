Leonard Bethke

Leonard Lee Bethke, 87, of American Falls, ID, died peacefully at Edgewood Spring Creek Manor, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Leonard was the oldest of four sons born to Ade and Bertha Bethke. He graduated from American Falls High School and took his first job with P.I.E. Trucking Co. in Wamsutter, WY.

He worked at Bucyrus Erie until it closed and then at Snake River Cattle Company until he retired. Leonard enjoyed woodworking, creek fishing and working on many creative projects.

He built a child size train for his nephews to ride on and a detailed sheep camp with all the comforts of home. He also enjoyed working on antique engines and traveling with his brother, Vernon, to mountain man cannon shoots. Leonard was a beloved member of Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, LCMC.

He is survived by: his son, Jason (Merrilee) of Anacortes, WA; brothers, Vernon (Lenora), David (Marla), Larry (Monica), of American Falls; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five nephews.

A memorial service was held on Friday, July 5, at 3 p.m. at the Davis Rose Mortuary. Condolences can be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.