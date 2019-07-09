Our dear sister, mother, and grandmother, Sheila Dalene Green Lowder, 81, quietly completed her earthly life’s journey on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Idaho Falls, ID, in the wonderful loving care of Parkwood Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice.

She was born Feb, 25, 1938, in Rigby, ID, to Glen and Esther Billman Green. She was the oldest of four children. She loved her siblings: Blaine, Janiel and Mickie, dearly.

On Nov. 8, 1957, she married Delwin Lowder in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are the parents of five children: three sons, Todd (Deanna), Daniel (Samantha), McKay (Judy); and two daughters, Marnae (Howard) Weisenburger and Melody (Harlyn) Oman. From these children, they were blessed with 23 beautiful grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was a beautiful lady inside and out who grew into the role of wife, mother, and grandmother gracefully. Her favorite thing in the world was being a mother. “Nothing in life compares to being a mother” she often said with love in her voice.

She was a faithful and humble member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lovingly served the Aberdeen 2nd Ward sisters, whom she dearly loved, in Relief Society, often tending their children as her own, sometimes for weeks. Countless fresh loaves of homemade bread were made and shared by her loving hands. She served beautifully as the ward organist and Relief Society President simultaneously for many years. She especially loved babies and children and was able to spread this love throughout her many callings serving in Primary. She had a strong testimony and love of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and thoroughly loved serving in His church.

She was loved by all who knew her and even those who didn’t. You only needed to be around her and you instantly felt loved. Love emanated from her. She was truly an angel on earth in her every thought, word, and deed.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. The family received friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Interment was at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.