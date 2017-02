Press Obit Archive

Carma J. Shackelford

Pearl Funk

Guy E. “Bum” Roper

Johnny Blair Morris

Dorothy Ruth Montross

Mickey Dale DeRoche

Jack Brown, Sr.

Mickey Dale DeRoche

Blaine B. Kirby

Alice Cox

Lorene Lee Hallock Crossett

Richard Floyd Miller

Dorothy Petersen Michaelson

Theda Stephens Haeger

Donna May Palmer Welch

Cherryll Anderson Smith

Miriam Becker

Nathan Allan Knutsen

Martin Emil Brucker

Norman E. Jones

Martin E. Brucker

Sheldon H. Kovarsky

Eileen Betty Twitchell

Barbara Ringe

Annette Marie Hoffer

James F. Curl

Jimi Jerad Leon Jennings

Alvina L. Savage

James R. Van Sell

Betty Grischkowsky

Amber King Henrie

Lois Anne Stewart

Lyle Christensen

Edward Kucera

Don B. Moss

June Thompson Collings

Lyle Christensen

June Collings

Hannah H. Gehring

Merna Scarbrough

Bettie L. Cox

Doris Marie Suffridge

Olivia “La Guera” Garcia

Dennis Ray Zimmerman

Gary Lewis Abercrombie, 78

Margaret Ora Cox Gilson

Ramona Ann Hamilton

Dorothy McAlister

Douglas DeVore

Rita Marie Lewis Walker

Larry Weldon Poulson

Ellen Kranzler

Ray Burgemeister

Steven Kent Miller

Norman Andersen

Gail Johnson

Barbara Lee (Dusenbery) Hidalgo

Dennis Zimmerman

Sterling “Bob” Schow

Terry Lee Hoadley

Celia “Sally” Funk

Betty Harwood

Melanie Perez

Gerry Lee Hunt

Paul Edward Alexander

Charles “Chuck” Miser

Dan Lambert

Gary Lindhartsen

Merrill Holyoak

Jo-Zean Weikum

Robert Radford

Gary Lindhartsen

Donald Hess

Harry Howell

Roy Edward Taylor

Nicole Lee Smith

Jerry R. Kress

Nicole Smith

Sharon L. Knudsen

Virginia Belle Gehring

Robert Todd Hall

Rhea Udy

Willard A. Rowe

Marla Kay Schultz

Ina Eleanor Packer Beyeler

Norma Winona Halverson

Merrill Eugene Walker

Tim Evans, 62

Amy Michelle Ralphs Yako

Ralph Whitehorn

Seth Ira Neibaur

Christopher Lloyd Barnard

Donna Call

Gary Edwin Hurd

Mike Kress

Clarence Theodore Fehringer

Gordon Lee Claunch

John Robert “Bob” Buzzard

Jay Howarth

Clarence Fehringer

Gordon Lee Claunch

Dorothea Bernadine (Slaven) Grischkowsky

Francisca Ramirez de Castillo

Raymond Kay Briggs

Elizabeth JoAnn Gibbs (Nelson)

Robert “Bob” C. Mayer

Joseph L. Hueter

Yolanda Castaneda

Shirley Phythian Jackson

Chris Wulf Lebrecht

Maria Rast

Jerome Kaufman

Susan Eames Green

Leona May Yocom

Betty Groesbeck

Juanita Sjelin

Theodore (Ted) R. Wagner

Kenneth Schlecht

Agnes Wilde Hess

Irene F. Kysar

Marilyn Lasley

A. Lynn Simms

Ron Corbridge

Mary Catherine Colville

Jeanne N. Jenkins John

Terry Glen Rawson

Roger Dean Rowe

Nadine Morris Schritter

Johnny Hernandez

Alice Cotant

Dylan Workman

Carroll “Wayne” Nelson

Harvey Winters

Juanita Sjelin

Kenneth Smith, Jr.

Wilmetta Hartley Meadows

Carma Larsen

John Rex Duffin

Carma Larsen

Danny Lee Hunter, 64

Bessie Mounce

Donald Heward

Tana Nugent Erickson

Thomas Preston Osterhout

Patsy Jean (Masters) Childs

Marianna Fehringer

Wayne D. Barker

Edwin C. Cox

Robert Duane Bernal, Jr.

Albert L. “Bert” Baker

Bobbie C Simms

Col. Edgar R. Grischkowsky

Martin Lee Reaves

Everett Claunch

Leslie Hatch Patrick

Kenneth LeRoy Funk

Douglas Delane Glascock

Linda Bartel

Helen Mae Deeg Tiede

Otto Leonard Tiede

Carol Taylor Spillett

Lois Wedel

Grant Melvin Beck

Jack Spiva (83)

Dotti Palmer Green

Cherie Ann Rymer

Elmer Stecklein

Mark Edward Miser

Glade H. Hartley

Dotti Palmer Green

Maxine Palmer Lewis

Esther Mehlhoff Ziebach

Carolee J. Funk

Maurine Van Orden Driscoll

Ellis Kay Stanger

Ruth Echevarria

Norma Christensen Russell Weber

Alice Marie Snider

William Morgan

Joan Hamilton

Conn Leon Housley

Claude A. Baird

James Ezra Armstrong

Hildelisa Chávez de Zermeño

Boyd Harold Nelson

Newell Richard Moss

Fannie Mae “Tinker” Farmer

Clifford Steven Hatch

John R. Curl

Kay Stilwell

Ana Maria DeLeon

Logan Willie Barnard

David Gonzalez

Grace Margaret May Thomas

Colleen P. Hadfield

Clifford Steven Hatch

Ralph F. Barrett

Diane Linda Allen

Efren Franco

Barbara Newsom Stalker

Alma Fay Ellis

Dionisio Soltero-Acosta

Judith Linnea Barrett

Silvia Marie Brucker

Lois Geraldine Love

June Garner Larsen

James Mecham Parker

Erwin Schatz

Sunbeam “Bea” Curl Heaton

Donald Ray Simms

Bobby Rex Russell

Glade H. Hartley

Earl H. Nichols

Gary Moldenhauer

Rose Mary Becker

James Vaughn “Ted” Spillett

Dorothy Grace Wortley

Jose G. Perez

Arlys D. (Kosanke) Mayer

Marvin Harwood McLean

Lewis Orland Jensen, 39

Nadine “Deani” Marie Spiker Haney

Marvin “Buzzy” Louis Weisenburger II (60)

Philip Lee May

Wilford R. Sanders

Jose G. Perez

Wilford R. Sanders

Martha Pena Cardona

Ann Funk Potratz

Walter Siebel

Helen Thornton

Roger A. Underwood

Skyler Whitnah

Lepp Cardona

Janice Wesenberg

Tonya Jeanette Kilgore

Galyn (Slick) Jensen

Dale B. Brown

Bernice Jorgensen Phillips

Robert Schroeder

Merle Jay Meyers

Frances Burge Lattin

Milton T. Poulson

Reuben James Davis

Martha Kopp

Martha Kopp

Lorene Sluder

Judy Hoke

Jeffrey Lynn Anderson, 57

Casey John Baker

Alma “Beechnut” Nelson

Alice E. Gonzales, 78

Alma “Beechnut” Nelson

Steven Deloy Flackman

Marguerite Armstrong

Funeral Notice:Don Arthur Morris

Marguerite Armstrong

Rusty Barlow

Ralph “Moon” Wheeler

John F. Butterfield

Ernest Van Sell

Diana L. Wentworth

Hazel Diane Perry

Arnold Glarborg

Quinton Geruard Blackburn

John Ronald Bolingbroke

Mary Virginia Geesey

Bernell Wetzel

Helen Faye England Koompin

Fern Lenore VanHorn England

Jesse (Bud) M. Phelps

Laurel Fern Adkins George

Richard H. Brucks

Sydney Collings Peterson

Floraine Nielsen

J. F. Foster

Douglas Lee Adams

Howard Klempel

Mikel David Pierce

Doris (Dee) Egan

Jesse (Bud) M. Phelps

Margo Crowder Plumb

Arnold Fehringer

Hilda Serrano

John Dale Brumfield

Elizabeth Louise Ferrin

Jesse Phelps

JoAnn Broadhead Barrus

Linda Jones

Betty Jean Nelson

Dr. Arnold E. Glarborg

Sylvia Ramirez Aguirre

Verna Simons

Nellie Crowder

Brent Wheeler

Paul Howard Sjelin

Joyce Lambert

Verla Rae Hartley Haskell

Jalene Michaelson Phillips

Kenneth Platt Price

Nels “T.J.” Winters

Wallace Klassen

Daniel Russell Stanger

James Cobbley

David D. Privett

Lois (Osborn) Gorseth

Adrian LaVerne Wood II

Beryl Robin Wegner

Shana Lee Nelson

David Wesley Warth

Lloyd James Miller

Dee George Findlay, 83

Phillip H. Barlow

Fern Leone Tyler Udy

Margaret Toevs Posio

Patricia Bragg Larson

Wallace “Wally” Savage

Gerry Nelson

Gilbert J. Barnard, 82

Letho E. Waddoups

Betty Jean Walker

December 25, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Berdean Dahlke

December 25, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Otella Anderson

December 25, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Nile Earl Darling

December 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Berdean Dahlke

December 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Gilbert John Barnard

December 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Mary Noble

December 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Leslie Jo Clinger Higbee

December 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Donald Hendrickson

November 27, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Doris Lindley Stearns

November 27, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Donna Heneke-Huff

November 13, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Elmer James Nerelli

November 6, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Marvelle Harwood

November 6, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Ella Marie Rast

October 30, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Millie Prather

October 30, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

K. Lynn Norlen

October 23, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Merrill Davis

October 23, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Kim Blaker

October 23, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Shamae Gneiting Lyon

October 23, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Johnny Dell Nugent, 70

October 23, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Daxton Hank Fitch

October 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Erma Haskell Moss

October 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Boyd T. Johns

October 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Michael Hovorka

October 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Erma R. Moss

October 9, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Michael Hovorka

October 9, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Franci Taki

October 9, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Karen Michaelson

October 9, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Lavonne Elquezabal

October 9, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Raymond Rowe

October 2, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Steven Ray Neu

October 2, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Karen Sue Fernau

September 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Dorothy “Dotti” A. Martin

September 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Wanda Whittier

September 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Pam Dyer

September 18, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Raymond Gene Lowell Jr.

August 21, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Della Thornton

August 21, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

John R. Hayes

August 21, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Galen M. McMaster

August 21, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

John Hayes

August 14, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Mary Jane Coman

August 14, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

John Max Huber

August 14, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Lawrence “Larry” Funk

August 7, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Howard Ray Wiebe, 69

August 7, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Lois K. Harms

July 31, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Monte Jack Treasure

July 31, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Ethelyne K. Roberts

July 24, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Karoline Baisch, 89

July 24, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Laura Jeanette (Jean) Zimmerman

July 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

John R. Dahle

July 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Stan Kress

July 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Ruby Mae Petersen

July 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Nick Matthew Funk

July 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Stan Kress

July 10, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Rosa Lee Rosen

July 10, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Margaret L. Hartley

July 10, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Edwin Conrad Beitz

July 3, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Margaret “Toots” Simms Allen

June 26, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Helen Elaine Hagar

June 19, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Donald Kraupie

June 12, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Eileen Ward Estep

June 12, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Michael Stoker

June 5, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Thomas Neil Turnbeaugh

May 29, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Ray Willard Fiscus

May 29, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Matthew Daniel Meed

May 29, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Thelma Vollmer

May 22, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Lorna Diane McElfish Schweibinz

May 22, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Amanda Sue Blair

May 22, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Dorothy May Buzzard

May 15, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Judith “Judy” Snow

May 8, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Thomas Michael Hess

May 1, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Ron Lee Taylor

May 1, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Charles J. Nielsen

April 24, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Frank L. Johnson

April 24, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Robert Earnest Carlson

April 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Loa (Ainsworth) Perin

April 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Thelma Ann Evans

April 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Leland McLean

April 17, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Former Press publisher dies

April 10, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

“Trudy” Lucero

April 10, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Audrey Kucera

April 3, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

June Arnold

March 27, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Judy Huber Lewis

March 27, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Shaylene Lee Reaves

March 27, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Ardith Whited

March 20, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Merrill Joseph May

March 20, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Evelyn Leisy

March 13, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Erna Dockter Burgemeister

March 13, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Charles Austin Woodworth

March 6, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

Robert Earl Miller

March 1, 2013 by admin

Filed as:

William Lynn (Vinnie) Misenhimer

March 1, 2013 by admin

Filed as: